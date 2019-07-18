Sm Energy Co (SM) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Boosted Stake by $749,819 as Market Valuation Declined; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Position

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $9.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1150.06. About 172,875 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 3.20M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 3,673 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James And invested in 22,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 15,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 181,359 shares. 864,292 are held by Kennedy Mgmt. Systematic Fincl Management Lp accumulated 78,410 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 34,754 shares in its portfolio. 9,207 are owned by Gru One Trading L P. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 38,735 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3.04M are owned by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Paloma Ptnrs reported 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). United Services Automobile Association holds 15,834 shares. Oslo Asset As invested 9.76% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd holds 3,560 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20,819 shares to 198,972 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,892 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.45M for 13.17 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares to 63,256 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Finemark Natl National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 441 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers accumulated 5,714 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt owns 1,613 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank reported 200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc owns 4,608 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,561 shares stake. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 5,589 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company owns 157,004 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 773 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 253,332 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,386 shares. Cleararc accumulated 397 shares. Birinyi Assocs has invested 0.46% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 386 shares stake.