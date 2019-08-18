Sm Energy Co (SM) Position Has Increased by 1492 Capital Management Llc; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose While Colony Group Trimmed by $634,543 Its Position

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 115,185 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.48 million, down from 117,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.50 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 3.23 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lovesac Company by 14,200 shares to 152,003 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 17,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,630 shares, and cut its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alexco Resource and Eldorado Gold among Energy/Materials gainers; Ramaco Resources and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SM Energy Company (SM) CEO Jay Ottoson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 148,254 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus invested in 15,600 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated reported 480,888 shares. Quantbot Lp accumulated 3,673 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Frontier Capital Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Co reported 0.36% stake. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Corp holds 171,622 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 91,226 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0% or 11,401 shares. Art Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 38,735 shares in its portfolio. Key Holdg (Cayman) accumulated 2.48M shares. Sei Invests Communications holds 16,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund holds 51,653 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,632 shares to 16,979 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Etf (VONG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.9% or 20,582 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability invested 1.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Korea Investment accumulated 822,981 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 61,725 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc invested in 6,203 shares. State Street Corporation owns 46.54 million shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt has 1.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,470 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp accumulated 0.65% or 321,687 shares. Jlb Assocs holds 0.83% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,879 shares. Maple holds 1.97% or 33,808 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance has 0.75% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.77% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,759 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Us reported 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.