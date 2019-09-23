Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding Has Lifted by Oslo Asset Management Asa; Matson (MATX) Holder Capital Research Global Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.67 Million

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 123,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.70 million, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 35,026 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 467,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.02M, up from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 1.37 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MATX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.50 million shares or 0.45% more from 36.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 875 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) or 14,667 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd, a California-based fund reported 24,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 9,743 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs owns 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 14,517 shares. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc has 579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fruth Inv Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Sei Investments holds 11,739 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 96 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp has 0.36% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh owns 6,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (NYSE:WDAY) by 654,506 shares to 4.71M shares, valued at $968.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 15.46% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.97 per share. MATX’s profit will be $35.14M for 11.76 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.70% EPS growth.

