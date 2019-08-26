Sloane Robinson Llp Trimmed First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake; Shorts at Chart Industries (GTLS) Raised By 6.98%

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 94.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Sloane Robinson Llp holds 3,500 shares with $352,000 value, down from 59,249 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $14.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 47,031 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 24.36 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.

Among 3 analysts covering Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chart Industries has $117 highest and $7200 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is 45.17% above currents $62.34 stock price. Chart Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of GTLS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, August 13.

Sloane Robinson Llp increased Sea Ltd stake by 354,681 shares to 811,500 valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 6,151 shares and now owns 6,277 shares. Corporacion Amer Arpts S A was raised too.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91M for 18.11 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Republic Bank has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 18.23% above currents $89.09 stock price. First Republic Bank had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse.