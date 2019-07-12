Sloane Robinson Llp Raised Its Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $14.73 Million; As Texas Instruments Com (TXN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Decreased Stake by $570,280

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 381.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 204,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 258,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 1.27 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76M, down from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 939,155 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. PATSLEY PAMELA H also sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 7,800 shares were sold by Kozanian Hagop H, worth $785,791. 23,174 shares valued at $2.34M were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 9,270 shares. Another trade for 33,371 shares valued at $3.37M was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 875,212 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested in 0.47% or 6.93M shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. Motco invested in 0.46% or 43,276 shares. Fincl Professionals Inc owns 950 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Smithfield holds 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 9,084 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 62,444 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Jones Lllp reported 3,691 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 54,866 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc accumulated 138,011 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt owns 4,997 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Grp, Ohio-based fund reported 478 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares to 621,683 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,123 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wedgewood Prtnrs owns 557,859 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares accumulated 34,906 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 301 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 455,090 shares. Piedmont Invest has 0.23% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 77,658 shares. Guardian Lp owns 5,450 shares. Virginia-based Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.66% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 115,420 shares. Thornburg Invest stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt invested in 269,932 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4. 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.