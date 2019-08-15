Sloane Robinson Llp Raised Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Position By $2.39 Million; Sage Therapeutics Has 1.95 Sentiment

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 144 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 74 reduced and sold their holdings in Sage Therapeutics. The active investment managers in our database reported: 53.89 million shares, up from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sage Therapeutics in top ten positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 47 Increased: 96 New Position: 48.

Sloane Robinson Llp increased Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) stake by 89.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sloane Robinson Llp acquired 238,700 shares as Banco Bradesco S A (BBD)’s stock rose 2.01%. The Sloane Robinson Llp holds 506,800 shares with $5.53M value, up from 268,100 last quarter. Banco Bradesco S A now has $64.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 3.34M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES PROVISIONS AT GUIDANCE’S LOW END IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q Net BRL5.1B; 25/04/2018 – Schroder Emerging Market Adds Midea Group, Cuts Bradesco; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS GROWTH OF RETAIL LOAN BOOK WILL ACCELERATE IN THE COMING QUARTERS; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms ‘BB-/B’ And ‘brAA-/brA-1+’ Rtgs On Banco Bradesco

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 8.49% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for 123,806 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 1.38 million shares or 5.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eventide Asset Management Llc has 4.41% invested in the company for 805,000 shares. The New York-based Ghost Tree Capital Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 350,368 shares.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 47,720 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 27/04/2018 – Innersight Entertainment Introduces Book Two in Seven-Part Sage Alexander Series; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 22/03/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Innovative Technology Grants to Cornell University and The Sage Colleges in New York State

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $8.28 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.