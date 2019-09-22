Sloane Robinson Llp Position in Globant S A (GLOB) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Ashmore Wealth Management Has Lifted Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 269,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91 million, up from 245,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 38,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 70,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $94.99. About 492,105 shares traded or 52.35% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.94M for 48.46 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold GLOB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.02 million shares or 4.67% more from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) or 50,802 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 352,185 shares or 0.01% of the stock. has 0.03% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 1.17 million shares. Caxton Lp has invested 0.07% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.1% or 18,966 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc owns 11,400 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc has 0.11% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 67,307 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 319,064 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 0% or 98 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 80,033 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 1,898 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 684 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opera Ltd by 59,700 shares to 259,800 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 62,195 shares to 373,549 shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 38,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,153 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell Bancorp has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 53,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 740,860 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Intersect Ltd Com invested 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 236,119 are held by Nomura Asset Limited. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 181,118 shares. Northern Trust reported 10.88M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 0.47% or 258,635 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 203,363 shares. Moreover, Ranger Invest Management LP has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 259 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 174,018 were reported by Hightower Limited Liability Corp. Yhb Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).