Sloane Robinson Llp Position In First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Was Has Boosted; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Doliver Capital Advisors Increased Its Position by $315,216

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 5,710 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $277.83. About 1.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 168,922 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jlb & Incorporated holds 5.3% or 99,097 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd holds 7,871 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 4.01% or 96,000 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,181 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 267,017 shares. Contravisory Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cobblestone Capital has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts Fin Services Ma holds 0.94% or 8.73M shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 0.54% stake. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,563 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Llc has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Palladium Prtn Ltd Co has invested 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stonebridge Capital Lc has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dock Street Asset Management has 6.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 68,839 shares.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 527,860 shares to 267,000 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

