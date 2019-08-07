Sloane Robinson Llp Position in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Trimmed by $5.57 Million; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holder Caprock Group Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 3.25 million shares traded or 99.30% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 30/05/2018 – Harry Wilson: Exclusive: HSBC has begun interviewing replacements for its finance director, Iain Mackay. Chairman has; 24/05/2018 – HSBC Steps Up Equities Expansion by Poaching From Rivals in Asia; 17/04/2018 – BP BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 590P FROM 570P; 02/05/2018 – HSBC SETS UP CHINA DESK IN ISRAEL TO HELP CHINA-ISRAEL TRADE; 26/04/2018 – FRESNILLO PLC FRES.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1570P; 09/05/2018 – Gulf News: Saudi fund hires HSBC’s local head of asset management; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT: WORKING WITH BOARD TO REFRESH ROE TARGET; 18/05/2018 – ATOS ATOS.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 125 EUROS FROM 120 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – HSBC to Cement Lead in Saudi Arabia With $5 Billion Bank Merger

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 703,423 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $205.66 million for 19.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 164,400 shares to 220,900 shares, valued at $40.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opera Ltd by 107,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

