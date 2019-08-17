Sloane Robinson Llp Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Has Increased by $3.84 Million; As Pvh (PVH) Stock Price Declined, Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $378,200

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 56.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 1.25 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – 2018 REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 9% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 947.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 24,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49 million shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Retail Bank Tru holds 5,273 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,575 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 152,784 shares. Argi Service Limited Co holds 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,700 shares. Quadrant Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,486 shares. Oak Oh owns 0.91% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 84,627 shares. 1,188 are held by E&G Advsrs L P. 16,268 are owned by Cadence Natl Bank Na. Montecito Bank And Tru stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dorsey Whitney Trust Communication Limited Liability Corp holds 3,012 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp reported 345,324 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 0.56% or 25,435 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 7,138 were accumulated by Homrich & Berg.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27,500 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (NYSE:CCL) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 100,347 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma reported 1.07% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 306 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp accumulated 18,897 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Fund has 0.11% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 131,981 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 60,528 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 33,946 are held by Asset Mngmt One. Tyvor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 197,668 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,417 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP accumulated 0.21% or 281,398 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 35,266 shares.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59M for 9.35 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.