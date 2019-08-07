Sloane Robinson Llp Lifted Its Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Stake; Caprock Group Raised Its Stake in Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) as Stock Value Rose

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 16,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 58,940 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.00M market cap company. The stock increased 9.11% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 1.19 million shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 16.08M shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 05/04/2018 – MUFG IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF $435 MILLION BANCO BRADESCO STAKE; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms ‘BB-/B’ And ‘brAA-/brA-1+’ Rtgs On Banco Bradesco; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO LAZARI: BRAZIL ECONOMY RECOVERY IS STILL FRAGILE; 05/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 IPCA ESTIMATE CUT TO 3.8% FROM 4.2% BY BRADESCO BBI

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by AVERY PAUL E, worth $89,061 on Wednesday, March 20. 93,742 shares were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN, worth $2.75M.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,741 shares to 358,377 shares, valued at $51.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,802 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

