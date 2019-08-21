Sloane Robinson Llp Lifted Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Position By $2.39 Million; Japan Equity Fund Has 1.27 Sentiment

Sloane Robinson Llp increased Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) stake by 89.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sloane Robinson Llp acquired 238,700 shares as Banco Bradesco S A (BBD)’s stock rose 2.01%. The Sloane Robinson Llp holds 506,800 shares with $5.53M value, up from 268,100 last quarter. Banco Bradesco S A now has $60.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 1.73M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO LAZARI: BRAZIL ECONOMY RECOVERY IS STILL FRAGILE; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 05/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction; 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPOINTS DENISE PAVARINA AS INVESTOR RELATIONS DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO DIRECTOR LEANDRO MIRANDA SEES AT LEAST 25 BLN REAIS IN EQUITY OFFERINGS IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 27/03/2018 – BRADESCO: VINICIUS ALBERNAZ TO BE BRADESCO SEGUROS CEO; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS GROWTH OF RETAIL LOAN BOOK WILL ACCELERATE IN THE COMING QUARTERS

Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 14 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 11 decreased and sold their positions in Japan Equity Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 9.58 million shares, up from 9.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Japan Equity Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 265,870 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 115,992 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.28% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 57,000 shares.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 2,187 shares traded. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.