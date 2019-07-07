Sloane Robinson Llp Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Position

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 290.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30 million, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.62 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 332,760 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 07/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. by 43,430 shares to 285,914 shares, valued at $21.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc. by 20,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ppdai Group Inc..

