Sloane Robinson Llp Increases Position in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC); As Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Stock Rose, Tower Research Capital Trc Has Upped by $331,800 Its Stake

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company's stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 591,082 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 6583.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 1,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 2,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $179.5. About 44,125 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 41,412 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 0.90% less from 19.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management One reported 0.05% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Stifel Financial reported 88,365 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 63,300 shares. Fund Mgmt reported 5,700 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 2,005 shares. 18,839 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 44,443 shares. Phocas Fin owns 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 55,272 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 23,121 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Diligent Investors Lc holds 10,628 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp, Kansas-based fund reported 1,631 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 8,359 shares.

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)