Sloane Robinson Llp Increases Position in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD); Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $1.33 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 219,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24 million, up from 206,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.12M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 8.66M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 05/04/2018 – MUFG SELLS PART OF ITS STAKE IN BANCO BRADESCO FOR 45.3B YEN; 25/04/2018 – Schroder Emerging Market Adds Midea Group, Cuts Bradesco; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q EPS BRL2.91; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q Net BRL5.1B; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SEES BRAZIL RECOVERY STILL FRAGILE; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 IPCA ESTIMATE CUT TO 3.8% FROM 4.2% BY BRADESCO BBI

More notable recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brazil banks lead financial stocks down – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NCR acquires Omaha online & mobile banking services company – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB, GE, VLO among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,608 shares to 165,537 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,479 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, ANET, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Texas Instruments – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments: Inspiring Returns – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Management holds 0.18% or 14,200 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Company holds 10,285 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank Trust, California-based fund reported 1,987 shares. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Limited has invested 0.91% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 2,440 are held by Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 10,571 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 12,462 shares. Moreover, Clark Management Grp Inc has 0.44% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stephens Ar holds 43,419 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 21 are owned by Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,144 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1% or 1.49 million shares. 266,171 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 1,137 shares. Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).