Sloane Robinson Llp Increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding by $1.40 Million; Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 50,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 312,427 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 261,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 7.18M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – Bradesco – 1Q18 Results; 27/03/2018 – Bradesco names new CEO for insurance arm from asset management division; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK IS EAGER TO GROW ITS LOAN BOOK; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – Bradesco sees Brazil recovery still fragile, expects better 2019; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings of Ba2 / Aa2.br to the 26th Series of the first issuance of real estate certificates to be issued by Nova Securitizaçāo; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO’S PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS TO KEEP COSTS DISCIPLINE: CEO; 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPROVES RAISING CAPITAL BY 8 BLN REAIS- FILING

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.57. About 927,894 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,996 shares to 11,456 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 57,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,302 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

