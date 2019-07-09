Sloane Robinson Llp Increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $14.73 Million; Kirr Marbach & Company Lifted Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $475,904

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 381.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 204,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 258,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71 million, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 2.97 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 1.28M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. 838 shares valued at $54,470 were sold by Telesmanic Robert on Friday, January 11. 19,000 shares valued at $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23. Middleton Sean had sold 683 shares worth $48,650 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 47.15 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 7,095 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Compton Management Ri reported 11,474 shares. Washington reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,286 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartwell J M Partnership invested 4.87% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Montecito Natl Bank & Tru reported 5,446 shares. Colony Gp Lc owns 11,561 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.13% or 44.18 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Company Ma has invested 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pnc Finance Ser Gp has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Orrstown Fin Svcs Inc has 1.45% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 14,267 shares. Saratoga Rech And owns 806,525 shares for 3.99% of their portfolio.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. $226,156 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 1. $130,824 worth of stock was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1. Tempesta Daniel David had sold 1,500 shares worth $23,640.

