Sloane Robinson Llp Holds Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC); As Teleflex Com (TFX) Market Valuation Rose, Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Its Position by $1.37 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.12 million shares traded or 67.89% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc Com (TFX) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 4,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 264,308 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.53M, up from 260,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $343.8. About 518,714 shares traded or 99.67% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE

