Sloane Robinson Llp Holds Holding in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD); Beech Hill Advisors Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Cut by $4.57 Million as Share Price Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 77,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 97,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 6.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 10.24 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 21/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Bradesco Seguros S.A.’s Insurer Fincl Strength Rating to ‘BB’/Outlook Stable From ‘BB+’/Outlook Negative; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 IPCA ESTIMATE CUT TO 3.8% FROM 4.2% BY BRADESCO BBI; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 27/03/2018 – BRADESCO: VINICIUS ALBERNAZ TO BE BRADESCO SEGUROS CEO; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS LOAN DISBURSEMENTS GREW NEARLY 30 PCT IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 10,832 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kempner Capital Mgmt has 1.64% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 42,042 shares. Tradition Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,932 shares. National Bank Of The West holds 0.52% or 75,270 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 11,916 shares. Martin Currie owns 84,608 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Karp Capital Mgmt Corporation invested in 34,589 shares or 0.73% of the stock. 234,121 are held by Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Com. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation reported 0.84% stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 554,113 are held by Oppenheimer &. Milestone Group holds 4,042 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,203 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cetera Llc has 0.42% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,735 shares to 40,524 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

