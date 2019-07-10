Sloane Robinson Llp Holding in Globant S A Com (GLOB) Decreased by $5.57 Million; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Mckesson (MCK) by $13.43 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.02. About 371,048 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,994 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 119,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 580,081 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.64M for 11.34 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.98 million for 66.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opera Ltd by 107,700 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.