Sloane Robinson Llp Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Increased as Market Value Declined; Stephens Investment Management Group Cut Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $4.65 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 54,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 341,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.41 million, down from 396,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 92,260 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 164,686 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7,623 shares to 272,709 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 15,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 36.25 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.