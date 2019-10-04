Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding by $1.40 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Market Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Boosted Position

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92.46. About 68,893 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58M market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 51,434 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,414 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,170 shares stake. Gabelli And Investment Advisers has 21,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,978 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Com owns 22,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 54,250 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 416 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 12,364 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Eam Investors Ltd Llc owns 31,923 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 36,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 46,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 20,800 shares.

