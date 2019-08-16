Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position; Par Technology Has 1.13 Sentiment

Sloane Robinson Llp increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 947.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sloane Robinson Llp acquired 21,800 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Sloane Robinson Llp holds 24,100 shares with $4.24M value, up from 2,300 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $193.3. About 485,961 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report

Par Technology Corp (PTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 159 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 141 sold and reduced their stock positions in Par Technology Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 67.38 million shares, down from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Par Technology Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 11 to 14 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 112 Increased: 101 New Position: 58.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust accumulated 5,425 shares. Bancorp Of The West accumulated 1,474 shares. Hilltop, Texas-based fund reported 2,138 shares. Cap International Inc Ca holds 0.11% or 5,220 shares. Whitnell And, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,914 shares. Korea Investment reported 345,324 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 24,568 are owned by Northstar Advsr Limited Liability Company. L & S stated it has 5,820 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 25,780 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap owns 133,730 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. 77,991 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Numerixs Tech Inc invested in 0.45% or 19,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Tradition Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech holds 0.63% or 644,705 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -0.61% below currents $193.3 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $184 target in Friday, March 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $182 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $180 target. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96 million for 49.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 11.32% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 94,513 shares or 11.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 8.73% invested in the company for 675,228 shares. The New York-based Valinor Management L.P. has invested 5.69% in the stock. 40 North Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 590,000 shares.

