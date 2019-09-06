Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped By $14.73 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position; Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Sloane Robinson Llp increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 381.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sloane Robinson Llp acquired 204,600 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Sloane Robinson Llp holds 258,200 shares with $18.71 million value, up from 53,600 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $35.49B valuation. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK

Among 6 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $142.17’s average target is 4.58% above currents $135.94 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of WIX in report on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 12. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $128 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, July 25. See Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $142 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $116 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiate

08/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $128 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 11.86% above currents $64.26 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 10 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform” rating.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 370,519 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.