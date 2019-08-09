Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Stake by $2.39 Million; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $1.49 Million

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 57,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 114,508 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 57,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 3.11M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 18.01 million shares traded or 34.39% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO DIRECTOR LEANDRO MIRANDA SEES AT LEAST 25 BLN REAIS IN EQUITY OFFERINGS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RAISING CAPITAL TO 67.1 BLN REAIS USING PROFIT RESERVE- FILING; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS GROWTH OF RETAIL LOAN BOOK WILL ACCELERATE IN THE COMING QUARTERS; 04/04/2018 – Bradesco sees Brazil recovery still fragile, expects better 2019; 09/03/2018 BRADESCO SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC CUT TO 6.5% IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS DEFAULT RATIOS FOR CORPORATE LOANS LIKELY TO FALL IN SECOND SEMESTER; 05/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction

More notable recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NCR acquires Omaha online & mobile banking services company – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Brazilian Stocks Soar On Election Results – Benzinga” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Paw Cap invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Louisiana-based Orleans Capital Management Corp La has invested 0.71% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 422,585 shares. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 210 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.06 million shares. M&R Cap Mgmt has 3,223 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi reported 13,356 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Weik Cap Mgmt has invested 0.63% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Klingenstein Fields & Lc has invested 0.79% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cibc Asset reported 69,470 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Co reported 471,606 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.