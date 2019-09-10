Sloane Robinson Llp Has Trimmed Its Globant S A Com (GLOB) Stake as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Luxor Capital Group LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 210.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 26,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.49M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $15.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.09. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.89. About 318,729 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 40c; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $18.22 million for 44.84 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

