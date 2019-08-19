Sloane Robinson Llp Has Raised Its Coeur Mng (CDE) Position; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Valuation Rose While Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut Position by $1.03 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 103,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.60M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 73.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 209,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 6.41 million shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q EPS 1c; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with European Central Bank Executive Board Member, Benoît Coeuré; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Public Meeting, Coeur d’Alene District Resource Advisory Council, Idaho; 02/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Executive Adds Land to Creve Coeur Park

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company holds 3.19M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 127,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 52 shares. Aperio Gru Llc reported 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Alps Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.67 million shares. Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership reported 362,000 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 21,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 15,000 shares. Two Sigma Ltd holds 22,576 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 0.09% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 219,790 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 22,395 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 26,344 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 34,828 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc accumulated 15,243 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $120,180 activity. 25,000 shares valued at $71,000 were bought by Whelan Thomas S on Friday, May 31. Another trade for 1,750 shares valued at $5,245 was bought by Sandoval Brian E.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 56,183 shares to 381,373 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 22,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management reported 5,139 shares. 63,741 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0% or 1,772 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 14,200 shares. 532,927 were reported by First Washington. Adi Cap Management Ltd owns 64,000 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp has 42,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Concourse Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% or 110,990 shares. Prelude Management holds 843 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 24,534 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 404,800 shares. Kepos Cap Lp has 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 38,590 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance reported 0.1% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). J Goldman & LP reported 2.11% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 3.44 million shares.