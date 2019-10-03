Sloane Robinson Llp Has Raised First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position by $1.40 Million; Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake in Investar Hldg (ISTR) by $410,297

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.89. About 267,477 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 17,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 242,652 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 260,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 2,542 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cyber Criminals Cash in on Millions With Formjacking, Posing a Serious Threat to Businesses and Consumers – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces Acquisition Approvals Nasdaq:ISTR – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investar Bank Hires Seasoned Commercial Team to Lead Lake Charles Expansion – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investar Bank Expands its Footprint by Announcing Agreement to Acquire Mainland Bank, Texas City, Texas, with Locations in Texas City, Houston and Dickinson – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.91 million for 12.02 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.