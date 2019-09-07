Sloane Robinson Llp Has Lifted Position in 51Job (JOBS); Nordson (NDSN) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 282.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 133,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 148,804 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.)

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NDSN) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 97,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 584,130 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.41 million, down from 681,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 162,107 shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 26,168 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Piedmont Investment, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,301 shares. Paloma Mgmt invested in 3,409 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 172 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 1,125 shares. Brinker holds 17,855 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc reported 2,797 shares stake. Winslow Asset Mngmt accumulated 98,473 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). D E Shaw & has 2,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Victory Cap Mngmt has 24,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru Communication has invested 0.05% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). American Intll Grp stated it has 103,332 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $102.51 million for 19.02 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 369,700 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $44.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 76,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 935,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Scotsman Corp.

