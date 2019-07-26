Sloane Robinson Llp Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Lifted Holding

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,509 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 52,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $113.93. About 2.12M shares traded or 22.05% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 290.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.79. About 14.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 27,830 shares to 938,456 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 101,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,979 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 90,805 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Lc holds 0.02% or 18,757 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 27,400 shares. Raymond James & Associate, Florida-based fund reported 75,936 shares. Bokf Na has 21,018 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 29 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 766,243 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.57% or 1.46M shares. Cibc Mkts holds 6,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 558,038 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cetera Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,887 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Company invested in 5,487 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 9,971 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 7,660 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S.

