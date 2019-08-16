Sloane Robinson Llp Has Decreased Its Globant S A Com (GLOB) Stake by $5.57 Million as Share Value Rose; As Tillys (TLYS) Share Price Declined, Rk Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $880,000

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 355,068 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 418,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 83,367 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Lp accumulated 0.13% or 53,944 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Management Limited holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 568,090 shares. Millennium Lc owns 218,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,724 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Management has 0.02% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 208,457 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 26,953 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,376 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 165,637 shares in its portfolio. Rk Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.34% or 418,300 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 236,741 shares. 63,806 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Hodges Cap Management Inc reported 50,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 4,296 shares. James Invest Incorporated owns 51,045 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 90,300 shares to 160,143 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,033 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tilly’s -18% after guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tilly’s, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Tilly’s Inc. Surged Today – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tilly’s, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 28, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 3,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 336,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cim owns 2,907 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,179 shares. American Century Companies has 0.02% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). The France-based Comgest Glob Sas has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Shaker Investments Lc Oh invested in 45,690 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Jane Street Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 738,900 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 82,623 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 56,151 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 5,892 shares. Navellier & Associate invested in 0.21% or 18,773 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Com reported 0.16% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wasatch reported 1.89 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94M for 59.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 153,000 shares to 362,000 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.