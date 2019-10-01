Sloane Robinson Llp Has Cut Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position as Shares Declined; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Increased Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) Holding by $611,630 as Market Valuation Rose

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 43,400 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 243,000 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 19,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The institutional investor held 54,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 34,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 2,257 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ingles Markets Incorporated Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMKTA); 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/05/2018 – Ingles Markets 2Q Net $9.3M; 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 161,900 shares to 973,400 shares, valued at $32.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 114,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,600 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

