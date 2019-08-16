Sloane Robinson Llp Has Cut First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding Maintained by Rr Advisors Llc

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 167,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 703,144 shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 645,839 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr Sprott Gl Mine (SGDM) by 22,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Opera Ltd.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91 million for 18.41 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 160,350 shares. Hightower Lta accumulated 20,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,200 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 1.91M shares. 145,211 are held by Raymond James Associates. Credit Suisse Ag owns 61,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spirit Of America Corporation Ny has 0.31% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 151,508 shares. Bokf Na has 18,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr holds 33,159 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 16,444 shares. First Eagle Inv Limited Com has 1.83M shares. 1.64 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

