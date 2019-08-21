Sloane Robinson Llp Has Cut By $5.57 Million Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position; KKR Income Opportunities Fund Has 0.46 Sentiment

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 12 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 26 sold and reduced holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.92 million shares, down from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding KKR Income Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 14 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 94.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sloane Robinson Llp analyzed 55,749 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)'s stock declined 3.68%. The Sloane Robinson Llp holds 3,500 shares with $352,000 value, down from 59,249 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $15.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 115,127 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Republic Bank has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 16.94% above currents $90.07 stock price. First Republic Bank had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $112 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FRC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.90 million for 18.31 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp increased Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) stake by 153,000 shares to 362,000 valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) stake by 238,700 shares and now owns 506,800 shares. Alps Etf Tr Sprott Gl Mine (SGDM) was raised too.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in KKR Income Opportunities Fund for 136,760 shares. Highlander Capital Management Llc owns 70,842 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 35,470 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 76,223 shares.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. The company has market cap of $317.29 million. L.P. It currently has negative earnings. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC.