Sloane Robinson Llp Has Boosted Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC); Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Holder Jcsd Capital Has Decreased Its Stake

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company's stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 412,948 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 81.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 48,900 shares as the company's stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 20,833 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why First Republic Bank Stock Soared on Tuesday – The Motley Fool" on January 15, 2019

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Cl A by 43,000 shares to 237,500 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Preferred Bank's (NASDAQ:PFBC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on August 11, 2019

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $20.15M for 10.00 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.