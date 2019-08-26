Sloane Robinson Llp Has Boosted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering BOK Financial (BOKF)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 381.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sloane Robinson Llp acquired 204,600 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Sloane Robinson Llp holds 258,200 shares with $18.71 million value, up from 53,600 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $33.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.89. About 287,430 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BOK Financial has $9500 highest and $8900 lowest target. $92’s average target is 22.15% above currents $75.32 stock price. BOK Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. See BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) latest ratings:

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial services and products in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. The company has market cap of $5.36 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bankshares Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,612 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 1,458 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 42,400 shares. Conning has 17,929 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 4,362 shares stake. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Co reported 46 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 26,451 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services reported 8,356 shares. Becker Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications reported 761 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 396 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 16,553 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs reported 356,230 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 444,548 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 236 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 20.02% above currents $59.89 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $6500 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Sunday, March 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $88 target.

