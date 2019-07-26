Sloane Robinson Llp Has Boosted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $3.84 Million; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Cut Its Holding in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by $313,600

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 947.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $194.97. About 1.49 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 3.79M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.09% stake. Front Barnett Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 90,746 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 8,624 shares. Bourgeon Ltd has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mcf Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 150 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc has 44,021 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters has 2.77% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 25,000 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 53,269 shares. Lateef LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc holds 1,727 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 22,835 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. On Thursday, February 14 Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 10,000 shares. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18. On Thursday, January 31 the insider LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19,500 shares to 69,500 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital Incorporated accumulated 6,934 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 0.07% or 4,367 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt stated it has 38,820 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James Financial Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mariner Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 228,956 shares. 3,500 are held by Meyer Handelman Communication. Wms Llc holds 0.08% or 4,707 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 24 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 1.26M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 219,378 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gateway Advisers Lc reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).