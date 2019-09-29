Sloane Robinson Llp Decreased Stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by $3.19 Million; Franco (FNV) Holder Ashford Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.16 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 157,778 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, up from 143,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 490,451 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 38,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 70,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.87. About 178,057 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.93M for 46.87 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold GLOB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.02 million shares or 4.67% more from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Polen Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 17,759 shares. Cim Llc holds 0.08% or 2,185 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company invested 0.03% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 52,777 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 759,367 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.03% stake. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Mackenzie Fincl owns 89,124 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 188 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 80,033 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.13% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 680,119 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 67,307 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 114,800 shares to 117,600 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opera Ltd by 59,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

