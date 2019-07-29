Sloane Robinson Llp Cut By $5.57 Million Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Upped Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 94.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Sloane Robinson Llp holds 3,500 shares with $352,000 value, down from 59,249 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $16.99B valuation. It closed at $100.12 lastly. It is down 2.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 4.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company acquired 3,014 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 67,414 shares with $17.97 million value, up from 64,400 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $148.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $306.65. About 1.90 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.84 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer owns 150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 486,616 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.97M shares. Bb&T invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,000 shares. 2,700 are held by Pioneer National Bank N A Or. Pnc Financial Grp Inc stated it has 140,743 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Philadelphia Tru Com holds 0.06% or 2,375 shares. 428 were reported by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Bristol John W Ny holds 1.83% or 250,153 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 22,617 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg stated it has 2,222 shares. Korea Investment Corp accumulated 506,003 shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Rydex S&P Equal Weight Etf (RSP) stake by 3,657 shares to 438,112 valued at $45.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 13,180 shares and now owns 241,484 shares. Mfa Financial Inc was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $304 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32300 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $312 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Sloane Robinson Llp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 164,400 shares to 220,900 valued at $40.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 204,600 shares and now owns 258,200 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $208.68 million for 20.35 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FRC in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 2. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform”.