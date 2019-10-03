HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) had an increase of 4% in short interest. HMPPF’s SI was 2,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4% from 2,500 shares previously. With 17,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HMPPF)’s short sellers to cover HMPPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.0185 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4975. About 15,011 shares traded or 119.62% up from the average. Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased 51Job Inc (JOBS) stake by 64.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 85,800 shares as 51Job Inc (JOBS)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Sloane Robinson Llp holds 47,600 shares with $3.59 million value, down from 133,400 last quarter. 51Job Inc now has $5.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 11,341 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.)

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. manufactures and distributes hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Mexico/Latin America, Asia/Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $31.09 million. It produces bulk hulled hemp seeds, hemp protein powders, and hemp seed oil under the PlanetHemp brand name. It currently has negative earnings.

