Sloane Robinson Llp Boosted Stake in Coeur Mng (CDE) by $612,000; Centene (CNC) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Stake

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 54.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 8,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,231 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 15,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 73.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 209,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 9.20 million shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Full-Year Production Guidance of 36.0 – 39.4 M Silver Equivalent Ounces Remains Unchanged; 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COEUR’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; ALL OTHER RATINGS; 02/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Executive Adds Land to Creve Coeur Park

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 0% or 475 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc owns 25,716 shares. Caxton Associates Lp accumulated 38,532 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 0% or 34 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 201,740 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Principal Financial Group stated it has 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Sloane Robinson Llp invested 1% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 0.48% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 468,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 242,099 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 175,700 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). 48,800 are owned by Shufro Rose & Co Limited Company.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,180 activity. 25,000 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares with value of $71,000 were bought by Whelan Thomas S. 1,750 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares with value of $5,245 were bought by Sandoval Brian E.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 1,353 shares to 39,633 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,922 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).