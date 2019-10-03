Sloane Robinson Llp Boosted First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position by $1.40 Million; As Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Market Value Declined, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut Its Holding by $1.77 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 60,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% . The institutional investor held 447,436 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.03M, down from 508,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Innophos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 21,041 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 234,818 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold IPHS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 0.11% more from 18.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc stated it has 605,945 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Sei Investments accumulated 55,543 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 60,685 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Boston Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 132,985 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 13,350 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 22,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,725 are held by Ironwood Investment Ltd Com. Indexiq Llc holds 42,093 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 30,195 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 263 shares. Huntington Bank has 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 1 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 8,016 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 360 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 131,031 shares.

Analysts await Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. IPHS’s profit will be $10.44M for 14.94 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Innophos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.26% EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 27,500 shares to 271,845 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 24,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).

