Sloane Robinson Llp Boosted By $14.73 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position; Generac Holdings Has 1.05 Sentiment

Sloane Robinson Llp increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 381.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sloane Robinson Llp acquired 204,600 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)'s stock declined 9.75%. The Sloane Robinson Llp holds 258,200 shares with $18.71 million value, up from 53,600 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $33.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 19.80% above currents $60 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6900 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, March 10.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.51 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.77. About 945,468 shares traded or 88.86% up from the average.