SLM (SLM) to pay $0.03 on Sep 16, 2019; Last Week Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 5.46% above currents $47.03 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. See Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) latest ratings:

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:SLM) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. SLM Corp’s current price of $8.30 translates into 0.36% yield. SLM Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 2.43 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 30/03/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES SLM TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 09/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17.9%; 07/05/2018 – SLM CORP HOLDER VALUEACT PARTNERS REPORTS STAKE BOOST TO 6.9%; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR DILUTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 – $1.01; 11/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : COMMERZBANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $2.0 BLN, UP 7 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S BA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 4.28M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 0.24% or 40,962 shares. Burney Com holds 0.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 171,427 shares. Advisory Services owns 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 11,189 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 601,981 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 20,379 shares in its portfolio. 8,169 are held by Sigma Planning Corporation. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 232,329 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,706 shares. Insight 2811 reported 24,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 3,488 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.04% or 3.31M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 3,663 are held by Heritage Wealth. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 1.76M shares. Hl Finance Serv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 55,454 shares.

