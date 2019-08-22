Slm (SLM) Stock Value Declined While Selz Capital Has Upped Position; Hussman Strategic Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 61,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 281,712 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 2.34 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 12/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 07/05/2018 – SLM CORP HOLDER VALUEACT PARTNERS REPORTS STAKE BOOST TO 6.9%; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – A SUCCESSOR FOR HENNER SCHÖNEBORN IS FOUND, EFFECTIVE FROM 01 AUGUST 2018; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – HAVE HAD & ANTICIPATE HAVING FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – SCHÖNEBORN WITHDRAWING FROM COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BOARD AT MID-YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND REPORTS A 6.4 PCT STAKE IN SLM CORP – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Sallie Mae

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 26,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).

