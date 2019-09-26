Slm (SLM) Stock Declined While Hahn Capital Management Cut by $1.71 Billion Its Holding; Tiger Management Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $7.09 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 176,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59 billion, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 242,754 shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan EDC Repackaging Trust 2013-M1; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Two SLM Student Loan Trusts; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 19/04/2018 – DJ SLM Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLM); 12/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, Representative Blunt Rochester, and Local Officials to Cut Ribbon for New Sallie Mae Facility; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SLM

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 34,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22M, down from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $281.02. About 730,600 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Wealth Llc owns 3,615 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 1,544 shares. Spectrum Management Gru has 0.81% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,874 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 1,406 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Counsel Incorporated accumulated 20,938 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 40 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability invested in 14,308 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.15% or 27,744 shares. Raymond James Inc reported 58,080 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial has invested 0.73% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The California-based Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 339,765 are held by Mackenzie Fincl Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold SLM shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 407.77 million shares or 4.65% less from 427.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 856,470 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc. 625,769 were reported by Legal General Group Public Limited. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 20,000 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 194,581 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Next Fincl Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 758,500 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Com reported 0.03% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) or 108,448 shares. Alyeska Inv Group LP accumulated 856,672 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 381,451 are owned by Raymond James Assocs. Boston holds 0.26% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) or 20.25M shares. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 1.91M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Ltd stated it has 223,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested 0.02% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $106.64M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.