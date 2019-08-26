Slm (SLM) Shareholder Selz Capital Has Increased Holding by $2.43 Million; Magnetar Financial Has Upped Newell Brands (NWL) Position

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 454.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 57,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 70,522 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 12,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 1.67 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL); 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 1.25 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – HENNER SCHÖNEBORN WILL NOT BE EXTENDING HIS EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT THAT RUNS UNTIL JUNE 30 OF THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-3 and 2012-6; Outlook for SLM 2012-3 Class B Negative; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Stable Credit Performance; 12/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS; 14/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac owns 449,749 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc holds 5.72 million shares. Advisory Serv Network Llc invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Group Inc owns 638 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 476,376 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 979,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old National Natl Bank In holds 55,861 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 14,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 71,210 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 14.86 million shares. Kwmg Lc holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 264,783 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 1,500 shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 420,401 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares to 452,615 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 1.13 million shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 129,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Infrareit Inc.

