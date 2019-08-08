Slm (SLM) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding; Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Value Rose While Luminus Management Has Cut Its Holding by $6.60 Million

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Slm Corporation (SLM) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 190,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 151,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Slm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 3.16M shares traded or 9.64% up from the average. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 14/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae: 1Q Net Interest Income Up 24% to $333M Vs. Year Ago; 09/03/2018 – SLM Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 06/04/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Sallie Mae; 14/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Helps Families Understand Education Tax Credits and Deductions; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 Sallie Mae Introduces New, Flexible Graduate School Loans for Medical and Dental Programs; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP IN RELATION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN SLM CORP

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 366,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The hedge fund held 768,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 560,993 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 03/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win IJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora I Solar Project; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Awarded 364 MWp Solar Projects in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – UNDER BUSINESS OUTLOOK, EXPECT SHIFT IN GLOBAL DEMAND TO DEVELOPING MARKETS TO OFFSET CHINA, INDIA AND U.S; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissions a 35MWp Open Access Solar Project in India; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SAYS WORKING TO SECURE APPROVAL FOR SALE OF 3 U.S. SOLAR POWER PLANTS TOTALING 399 MWP; 02/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Project Bond of the Year Award by Environmental Finance; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q Net $43.4M; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR POWER PLANTS IN OPERATION PORTFOLIO AT APRIL 30 WAS ABOUT 948 MWP, ESTIMATED TOTAL RESALE VALUE OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN

Analysts await Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CSIQ’s profit will be $13.63 million for 23.63 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian Solar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -179.31% EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 11.05M shares to 13.80M shares, valued at $119.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 844,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

