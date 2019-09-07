Slm (SLM) Position Maintained by Selz Capital Llc; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose While Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Its Holding

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 92.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 38,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 80,349 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, up from 41,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC)

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 1.98 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 22/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – DJ SLM Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLM); 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2006-8; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 25/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized as a Leader in Board Diversity; 09/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17.9%; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Moderation in Loan Growth; 11/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : COMMERZBANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing for Law Students Preparing for the Bar; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Sensitivity, Stability of Deposit Base to Rising Interest Rates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Invest Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 443,116 shares. Schroder Invest Grp invested in 0.23% or 1.15M shares. Acg Wealth invested in 36,108 shares. Farmers Tru invested in 16,222 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 9,476 shares. Finance Advantage stated it has 493 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank & has 33,435 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,568 shares. Consulate accumulated 0.56% or 9,998 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc New York, a New York-based fund reported 4,585 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.57 million shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.07% or 1.88M shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp has 2,106 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 20,826 shares to 55,691 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 39,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,728 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 161,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,885 shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa.