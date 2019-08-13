Slm (SLM) Market Valuation Declined While Selz Capital Has Raised Its Position; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lifted Its Position by $919,497

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 1.80M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 30/03/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES SLM TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN DELINQUENCIES AS A PERCENTAGE OF PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS IN REPAYMENT WERE 2.5 PERCENT, UP FROM 1.9 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Net $122.9M; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – HENNER SCHÖNEBORN WILL NOT BE EXTENDING HIS EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT THAT RUNS UNTIL JUNE 30 OF THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – HAVE HAD & ANTICIPATE HAVING FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Various SLM Student Loan Trusts; 25/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized as a Leader in Board Diversity; 09/03/2018 – SLM Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Sallie Mae; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Two SLM Student Loan Trusts

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 879,195 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,151 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,566 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Robecosam Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 44,100 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.11% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gradient Invests Limited Co has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,554 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd owns 2,888 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 1.33 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 8,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 12,786 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C owns 35,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 273,237 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Css Il invested 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Federated Investors Pa reported 153,533 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Co reported 10,974 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 117,000 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 5,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Stifel Corp stated it has 15,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 179 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And has invested 0.02% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). 12,038 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Incorporated.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co by 85,000 shares to 455,900 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc.

More notable recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FinTech Stocks Burn Rubber in 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sallie Mae to Release 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 24 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sallie Mae Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock Series B and Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.